Richard Quinn on designing the Creative Spot + British Fashion Council pop-up

London-born fashion designer Richard Quinn is one of the UK’s brightest fashion talents and a lot has happened since he presented his MA collection at Central Saint Martins in 2016. Quinn was the first recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018, even luring the Queen to London Fashion Week, and earlier this month he was named the recipient of the 2022 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

For his latest project, Quinn has teamed up with Bicester Village and the British Fashion Council to give ‘The Creative Spot’ pop-up promoting innovative and sustainable British design a larger-than-life daisy floral makeover.

Image: Bicester Village

The pop-up is open until June 15 and features 18 designers including Christopher Kane, Eudon Choi, Mary Katrantzou, Patrick McDowell, Phoebe English, and Roksanda, alongside an exclusive Richard Quinn x Bicester Village collection featuring bucket hats, T-shirts and scarves in vibrant floral prints.

5 minutes with British fashion designer Richard Quinn

Following the opening, Quinn shared with FashionUnited why he wanted to get involved with the pop-up, his excitement at winning the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, as well as his plans for the future, and how that incredible Met Gala dress worn by Nicola Coughlan came about.

How did you get involved in the Creative Spot + British Fashion Council pop-up boutique?

We were invited to design the interior and exterior of the store, and we knew it would be a really exciting project to work on. The idea of housing so many talented young British designers in one boutique was something that really resonated with me.

Image: Bicester Village

What inspired the design of the retail space?

The design is inspired by that British summertime feeling, bringing a touch of sunshine and brightness to Bicester Village. We wanted to create something that would tie in with the celebratory mood of the Platinum Jubilee.

How important do you think it is for emerging designers to have access to initiatives like the Creative Spot at Bicester / NewGen?

Initiatives like this one are invaluable for emerging designers, connecting them with other fresh talents and helping with their long-term development. The BFC are really supportive when it comes to young designers, providing opportunities to a wide range of brands.

Which designers in the pop-up are you most excited about?

I couldn’t pick a favourite - it’s just great to see so much talent presented together in one space.

How does it feel to win the BFC and Vogue Designer Fashion Fund?

It’s really exciting for us as we grow the brand and develop further. We couldn’t be happier to have the support of the Fashion Fund as we embark on our next steps as a brand.

What’s next for Richard Quinn - how will you invest the prize money in your label?

We are really looking forward to benefitting from the mentorship and advice that comes with winning the Fashion Fund. This will undoubtedly help us to make strong decisions in the future.

Image: Bicester Village

How do you approach the designing of a new collection?

We usually begin by mapping out the silhouettes, grouping them together into the sections which make up the show. Alongside this, we develop the textiles, prints and embroideries, and later combine and edit everything together to create the final collection.

Digital fashion and NFTs are hot commodities at the moment – is this something you would consider?

We are always interested in new ideas, be they physical or digital. We have explored these ideas before as a part of our collaboration with Royal Salute, but would definitely be open to taking them further in the future.

You recently dressed Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan for the Met Gala – how did that custom creation come about?

Nicola’s team approached us and we knew it was something we would love to be involved with - we are all huge fans of Derry Girls, as well as Bridgerton! She explained her initial ideas and we came up with lots of sketches, then it was really a collaborative process from that point onwards. She was lovely to work with and we were all so happy with the end result.