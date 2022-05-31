Rick Owens partners with Swampgod on End capsule

Avant-garde designer Rick Owens has revealed a collaboration with Swampgod on a capsule to be launched through sneaker and streetwear retailer, End.

In a release, the “eco-minded collection” was said to have focused on the duo’s “shared love of envelope-pushing design with an emphasis on responsibility and waste prevention”.

Pieces in the collection derive from deadstock Swampgod looks, which have been reconfigured by Owens, and, similarly, creations from the American designer that have been altered by his collaborator.

Designs consist of contrasting textiles formed into physical collages and deconstructed silhouettes that aim to capture the duo’s “rebellious sensibility”.

Swampgod, also known as Arturo Boem, has already been closely associated with Owens since the beginning of his career, becoming the designer’s protégé following an encounter on social media.

The Rick Owens Swampgod by End collection has launched exclusively via the retailer.