Rihanna presents diverse cast for Savage x Fenty Vol. 3

The third edition of the Savage x Fenty welcomed an all-star cast, presented by Rihanna, in a highly anticipated production of the new lingerie collection.

In a diverse array of talents, the cast for the show included the likes of top models Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo. It also featured a number of notable personalities, such as drag-star Gottmik, actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Troye Sivan. Each member of the cast brought a unique nature to the round-up while presenting a collection that aims to be totally inclusive of gender expression, silhouette and personality.

Image: Savage x Fenty, Gottmik Photographer: Kevin Mazur

The presentation, exclusively launched through Amazon Prime, additionally featured performances by the likes of Normani, Nas, Ricky Martin and Bia, who each brought additional entertainment to the grand-scale production. Over the Summer, the prerecorded show was filmed at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, providing an impressive backdrop for the ensemble.

“Every year we challenge ourselves to up the ante, so to speak,” explained Rihanna, in her red carpet interview before the event. “This year, this space is the star of the show, so we will be highlighting all its stunning architecture. It is definitely going to be a challenge for our creative director, but this challenge is going to be the thing that makes it special.”

She added: “Everything in this space is so special, so when you see it in the camera there are so many ways you can work with it. Usually, we are building out our set, but this year our set just told us what to do.”

Image: Savage x Fenty, Soo Joo Park Photographer: Kevin Mazur

Daring designs featured in the risqué collection included caged lace pieces, pleated metallic material, lace catsuits, leather body harnesses and gathered mesh textures. The selection aimed to empower different and unconventional body types, allowing for people to explore their individuality.

Almost every item included in the show is available on the Savage x Fenty official website and through Amazon Fashion. A few individuals wore custom pieces, including model Gigi Hadid who bore a sequin kimono-style robe over sequin underwear, with a chain attached leading up the body to a matching choker necklace.

Image: Savage x Fenty, Gigi Hadid Photographer: Kevin Mazur

On the casting process, Hadid said in her interview: “The world started to catch on to holding brands and production companies accountable for the shows they were producing and who they were casting for these shows. To me, a lot of people did just enough to get by to not piss people off.”

She continued: “I think Rihanna is always one step ahead. She was doing it before a lot of brands, and in the right way, which is not just casting what she thinks needs to be cast. Rihanna casts for the person, whether that is a huge celebrity, or a street cast, or a friend, or a person she knows. Each person is cast for who they are and not what they can do for her show. It always feels genius and very Rihanna to put forth people that inspire her.”