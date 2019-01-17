Rihanna sues her father for use of his Fenty name

Rihanna is suing her father for his name. The pop singer, who named her well-known beauty and fashion lines under the name Fenty, claims her father is using the name fraudulently to make money. The issue, however, is that Rihanna inherited the name from him.

According to the singer, father Ronald Fenty and his business partner Moses Perkins launched production and talent company Fenty Entertainment in 2017, therefore falsely representing the company’s association with Rihanna.

After cease-and-desist motions from Rihanna’s legal team were ignored, Rihanna filed a 75 million dollar lawsuit in a California federal court.

"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf, nor has he ever been authorized to use her name, intellectual property or publicity rights," the lawsuit stated. "Similarly, neither Mr. Perkins nor the Company has any affiliation whatsoever with Rihanna."