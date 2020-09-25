Rihanna to launch Fenty menswear

Girls just wanna have fun, but the boys do too. Rihanna is expanding her Savage x Fenty to have a dedicated menswear capsule that will debut at Paris Fashion Week on October 2.

For this menswear collection, Rihanna has teamed up with P. Diddy's son, Christian Combs, who walked in last year's Savage x Fenty runway show. Rihanna was inspired to expand the menswear line after Christian brought attention to the menswear designers during the runway show.

The collection includes satin monogram print pajamas, woven boxers, knit boxers and trunks. The collection is inspired by the '90s aesthetics and style, like Combs easily adopted from his father who was at the top of the hip-hop game during the '90s. The styles will be worn on both male and female models in the upcoming runway show and styles will range from S to XXXL. Price points for the collection will range from 12 dollars and 95 cents to 69 dollars and 95 cents.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line has become one of the fastest growing intimates brands worldwide. Estimated revenues of the brands are around 150 million dollars. This will just add to Rihanna's already growing fashion and beauty portfolio, which includes her luxury Fenty clothing line and Fenty Beauty.

photo: courtesy of Savage x Fenty