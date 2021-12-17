Rimowa teams up with creatives for exclusive collection

Rimowa has teamed up with creatives from ten different brands in order to create an collection of 27 reimagined takes on its suitcases and bags.

The original products came from the Original, Classic, Personal and Never Still collections.

Called Vol. I, the pieces unite German engineering and the artistry of modern designers. The brands that have taken part are 3. Paradis, About Dreams, Ashley Williams, Clot, Doublet, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Hood by Air, Market, Pizzaslime and Pleasures.

The grooved aluminium suitcase has been transformed with intricate embroidery, white locks, a denim cover, a blond hair wrap and a hoodie, all a different take on the classic product.

With the only requirement being that the products were still able to function as a suitcase or bag, the designers were given a “carte blanche”.

The proceeds from the auction of the 27 pieces on November 22 were donated to the COVAX Facility, a UNICEF partner that seeks to distribute Covid-19 vaccines fairly.