RLSD International Student Design Competition 2026 opens for entries

The Real Leather Stay Different International Student Design Competition 2026 edition has officially opened submissions, inviting fashion, footwear and accessories students worldwide to present their work on a global platform. Entries are free and open until June 30, 2026.

The competition is designed to connect emerging designers with industry mentors, brands and career opportunities, with organisers positioning the initiative as a launchpad for early-stage talent. Previous finalists have progressed to roles with companies including Dior, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Balmain and Ulla Johnson.

In 2025, the initiative expanded its industry engagement when Hugo Boss offered a fully funded six-week work experience placement at its operations in Ticino, Switzerland. The prize was awarded to accessories category winner Sara Jaqueline Morandini during the international final in Taiwan. Another previous winner, Jamie O’Grady, later secured a role as associate designer at New Balance.

The 2026 competition invites submissions across three categories — apparel, accessories and footwear — and emphasises commercial awareness, craftsmanship and responsible material use. Shortlisted finalists will present their projects to an international judging panel and compete for professional experiences and industry exposure.

By bringing together educators, brand representatives and design professionals, the RLSD competition aims to strengthen links between fashion education and employment pathways, helping students transition from academic training into global design careers.