Robbie Williams to collaborate with J.Lindeberg on golf collection

J.Lindeberg has revealed that it will be launching a golf apparel collection with music star Robbie Williams, with looks made for both on and off the course.

Dropping July 14, the collection will launch during an event that coincides with the 150th anniversary of The Open, held at St. Andrews course, Scotland, running from July 10 to 17, with attendance from notable international golfers.

According to Neil Lewty, head of design at the brand, Williams drew inspiration from an image from the late ‘90s of brand founder Johan Lindeberg, in which he is seen on a golf course wearing an argyle slipover.

In a release, Lewty said: “Robbie saw that picture on one of our first calls and immediately said, ‘Let’s do everything in bright pink’. He loves what we’re doing as a brand – the attitude, the colours, the fashion sensibility – and we jumped at the opportunity to work with such a British icon.”

The singer, who is set to tour this autumn, created a series of looks for both men and women, merging his fashion sense with J.Lindeberg’s design values. The result is a series of contemporary pieces, such as polo shirts, cardigans and accessories, like bucket hats, each with modern twists.

Alongside staple pink hues used throughout the line, the collection also features a pattern made by merging the J.Lindeberg and Robbie Williams logos.

“I love golf and I love fashion. J.Lindeberg are on the cutting edge of both, so when I was asked to collaborate with such an iconic brand it was a definite yes,” Williams said. “I’ve really enjoyed working on the pieces for the collection with them, and it will be so incredibly special to launch the range at the home of golf – St. Andrews – in July at the 150th Open.”