Roberto Cavalli reveals ambitions plans for Just Cavalli brand

Roberto Cavalli is continuing its brand revival after signing a deal with Swinger International for the production and wholesale distribution of its Just Cavalli brand.

In a statement, Roberto Cavalli S.p.A. said that to further develop the group’s younger label Just Cavalli it had signed a multi-year partnership with Swinger International to manage the brand’s production of ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, accessories and footwear for men and women.

This marks a significant change for the Just Cavalli line, established in 1998, with Roberto Cavalli expecting 80 million euros in sales in four years by targeting Europe, the Middle East, and the US before tapping into the Asian market. The first results of the joint venture are expected from the spring/summer 2023 collection, which will be designed by Cavalli's in-house team and developed by Swinger International.

Ennio Fontana, general manager at Roberto Cavalli, said: "We have great ambitions for Just Cavalli, which embodies the youngest, most contemporary and urban spirit of our offering. Our goal is to strengthen our presence on global markets with a complete and rich proposal.

"I am happy to have signed this important agreement with a prestigious company like Swinger International, which will support us in the achievement of ambitious goals.”

As part of the deal, directly operated retail and e-commerce will be handled in-house by Roberto Cavalli SpA, while Swinger International will manage wholesale accounts.

Mathias Facchini, president of Swinger International, added: "We are extremely happy and proud of this agreement with Roberto Cavalli, which confirms our company’s leading role in the sector.

"The SS23 season marks the important relaunch of Just Cavalli, which will see us actively involved in the development of global markets, with a high-quality product meeting the needs and tastes of new generations of consumers, while preserving intact the original spirit of the brand."