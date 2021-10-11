Roland Mouret launches activewear

Roland Mouret might be best known for his evening wear and cocktail dresses, but he’s expanding his talents into activewear. The designer has created a colorful collection of athleisure for women inspired by post-pandemic dressing. The news was reported by Vogue.com.

Mouret says that during the pandemic women started working out more and now he’s on a mission to dress them. This marks the first time the designer has worked with technical fabrications, and he’s ensuring the activewear aligns with his seasonal collections.

The color palette is like the one from his spring 2022 runway featuring orange, pink, yellow, and other tropical inspired colors. The collection will roll out at wholesale partners beginning the end of this week on October 15 at Neiman Marcus, Mytheresa, Selfridges. It will also be available on Roland Mouret’s e-commerce site, RolandMouret.com.

“It’s my twist on that fine line between sports and ready-to-wear,” said Mouret in an interview with WWD. “And it’s still draped, of course. I drape everything! I always design in 360 degrees. It’s all the same family of clothes.”

Leggings also feature the signature Mouret dart and tops have his infamous color blocking. He focused on the architecture of the clothes and avoided patterns.

As he works on growing his business, Mouret plans on expanding his activewear into other categories like tennis and swim. While many luxury evening wear brands took a hit during the pandemic, Mouret was helped by property owner Grosvenor Britain& Ireland taking a minority stake in the business. It was the first time the company ever invested in one of their tenants.

Mouret spent months prior to COVID-19 working on the collection. The women in his studio even took them home to try on and work out in. Their feedback was essential to the final designs that were produced.