Ronnie Fieg offers sneak peak at Kith and Tommy Hilfiger collaboration

Ronnie Fieg is so eager to share his brand Kith’s upcoming line with Tommy Hilfiger, designer decided to offer a sneak peak of the collection on Instagram.

Fieg posted a letter he wrote Hilfiger when he was just 15 and linked to his personal journal offering a glimpse into the inspiration behind the new pieces. The items pay homage to the iconic looks made popular by Hilfiger in the ‘90s.

“This is not about inspiration. This means so much more,” the designer said in a post on the photo-sharing site. “This is for the 15-year old me. This is for my friends and I wearing Tommy in 1996 thinking we had no worries in life. This is for Queens. This is for anyone who has a dream that seems impossible to reach. Getting chills officially typing this but…Kith x Tommy Hilfiger FW18 coming soon.”

The forthcoming release offers apparel that includes jackets, sweats, denim, underwear, and footwear.

Kith x Tommy Hilfiger comes on the heels of Kith and New Balance’s special drop of archival sneakers the 99x Classics Collection and the announcement of the company’s Coca-Cola Converse Collection.

The capsule is set to hit stores at a yet unknown date this fall.

Photos courtesy of the brand.