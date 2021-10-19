Roots and Révolutionnaire launch leather goods and apparel collection

Outdoor lifestyle brand Roots and mission-based organization Révolutionnaire have launched their next collaboration.

Titled Révolutionnaire by the Roots, the collaboration is a result of a year-long partnership between the two companies. Beginning in February 2021, they released the Dreams Fuel Revolution t-shirt. Their collection will feature a signature co-branded hoodie and sweatpants, graphic t-shirts, and a weekender bag inspired by the Roots Banff Bag.

“With our shared values of inclusivity and authenticity, designing the collection together was inspiring for all of us and we feel honored to be able to use our platform at Roots to amplify their story,” said chief product officer at Roots, Karuna Scheinfeld.“The outcome is a beautiful and meaningful collection that we think our community will love.”

Révolutionnaire, which began as a dance apparel company, soon expanded its aims when co-founders Nia and Justice Faith Betty realised the need for diversity in dance apparel. The two sisters began to focus on creating a line which had a variety of different skin tones.

“As a young dancer, it was challenging to enjoy my passion for dance without apparel that made me comfortable in my own skin,” said Nia Faith Betty. “To create a color palette that accurately reflected people of all backgrounds, I spent hours scanning the skin tones of fellow Howard students and matching these back to exact fabric colors. These are the colors used on our Révolutionnaire apparel and accessories and those present in the Révolutionnaire by Roots collaboration.”

Inspired by the social change element of the Roots and Révolutionnaire collaboration is an Awards Jacket emblazoned with the words revolutionary, unapologetic, enlightened, empowered, determined and fearless on it. The products are also available in a gender-free silhouette, and can be bought at select Roots stores as well as both of the brands’ websites.