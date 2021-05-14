Rosie Assoulin announces partnership with HIM Co

Fashion label Rosie Assoulin has announced a new partnership with HIM Co, a leading luxury group that specializes in manufacturing and distribution.

The new venture will start with the Rosie Assoulin Resort 2022 collection and aims to generate further scalability for the brand. Rosie Assoulin also plans to grow its accessories and footwear collection with a vegan approach.

In a statement, Fabio Ducci, CEO of HIM Co, said: “I’m glad to announce our collaboration with Rosie Assoulin, adding a new brand to our portfolio and aiming to increase the distribution of the brand’s collections.

“The brand’s philosophy with a high fashion aesthetic combined with a contemporary approach perfectly matches with our values and vision.”

Meanwhile, Max Assoulin, CEO of Rosie Assoulin, said: “Our collaborative partnership with the HIM Co team will give us access to their deep knowledge and infrastructure, assure us creative freedom, and allow both companies to focus on their core competencies, and do what they do best.

“Their reputation for quality is excellent, and their many years of experience, especially throughout Europe and Asia, is tremendously valuable. We are excited to have their support as we look towards 2022 and beyond.”

The new partnership will allow Rosie Assoulin creative flexibility and freedom and allow the brand to continue its focus on innovative and sustainable materials. The partnership will also be subject to a strict ethical code of conduct as it relates to both labor and the environment.