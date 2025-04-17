Rosso (Otb) on Made in Italy: ‘Everyone copies us, we must show who we are’

“Europe should be stronger and more cohesive, with strong leaders who can assert our conditions and our distinctive qualities, so as not to be at the mercy of other major powers. We ask for more transparency, loyalty, strength and the will to show our qualities. It is not right that Italy suffers, for all the values that it brings with it. We have 70 percent of the world's cultural heritage, a unique creativity and lifestyle. Everyone copies us. We must show who we are”.

These were the words of Renzo Rosso, chairman and founder of Italian fashion group Otb, on the occasion of the Made in Italy Day which is celebrated on April 15. Rosso, speaking to RaiNews24, said: “We cannot get lost due to bureaucracy and power dynamics. We must work as a team. We have unique qualities, good taste, we must assert ourselves for what we are and for what we have to offer,” added the founder of Otb, the company that owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf.

“Italy produces about 80 percent of the world's luxury goods and is considered the number one country for the production chain. That's why our artisans are in demand all over the world. We must not let them escape,” stressed Rosso. On the subject of tariffs, he added: “We do not yet know exactly what situation we will have to face. There is talk of 20 percent for Europe, perhaps a smaller percentage. I hope that our Prime Minister Meloni, together with Europe, can obtain more favourable conditions”.