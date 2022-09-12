Running brand On partners with Trove to launch ‘Onward’ resale

Swiss performance sportswear brand On has launched ‘Onward,’ a new resale site and online trade-in programme powered by Trove, the recommerce operating system.

The ‘Onward’ initiative is an extension of the Swiss sports brand’s existing ESG initiatives, focusing on driving sustainability through innovation and elevating circularity across its product portfolio. By collaborating with Trove, On will allow consumers to shop and trade in pre-owned On footwear as part of its next step in extending the life of its products and embracing circularity.

Caspar Coppetti, co-founder of On, said in a statement: “We remain dedicated to making high-quality products that push the bounds of innovation, challenging limits that previously existed in the footwear industry. With the launch of Onward, we are giving our customers more access to ground-breaking products, while giving our products an extended lifespan at the same standard of quality.

“Reducing environmental impact is one of our biggest priorities at On. Exploring innovative partnerships with companies like Trove is a key step in becoming a more circular company by the end of the decade.”

Since its inception, On has been aware of its global environmental footprint and has continually been working toward ambitious sustainability goals to increase the circularity and usage of recycled fabrics and decrease carbon emissions. ‘Onward’ is the newest venture that the brand states will help it “take responsibility for every product and its afterlife”.

On launches resale and trade-in programme powered by Trove

‘Onward’ will initially be for On footwear only, with the sportswear brand allowing customers to send back their “gently used On gear” in return for a 35 US dollar credit to spend on their next purchase at ‘Onward’ or On-running.com. The brand added that it hopes to extend the programme to include apparel “in the near future”.

Gayle Tait, chief executive of Trove, added: “On is revolutionising the running experience with its sustainability-focused, high-performance designs, and as a global leader with a highly engaged worldwide community, the brand is uniquely positioned to help tackle environmental challenges. “We are proud to power the Onward program to offer a convenient way for customers to trade in and shop for preloved On gear and to support the brand’s efforts to build a fully circular product lifecycle.”

Trove’s recommerce operating system can process millions of items and offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver profitable and sustainable growth at scale for leading brands like On. Unlike marketplaces and peer-to-peer sites, Trove powers trade-in and resale within a brand’s unique ecosystem, allowing each brand partner to own the experience and engage with new and existing customers.