Runway Models Who Walked The Most SS25 Menswear Shows

Creative directors, stylists, hair and make-up artists, lighting directors and design directors: to coin a phrase, ‘it takes a village’ to stage a fashion show. When it comes to which models walk the runway, it’s the casting directors who make the crucial decisions. Although these decision-makers are not household names, they wield great power within the fashion industry. One of the biggest is Piergiorgio Del Moro, an Italian casting director based in New York and represented by DMCasting and Exposure NY. Among the SS25 menswear shows he cast were Sacai, Dries van Noten, Gucci and Fendi. His prowess at creating a diverse cast was clear. This time around, the top ten male models who walked the most shows included a diverse group of men from the four corners of the world.

Craig Shimirimana

Craig Shimirimana/Kolor SS25 Credits: Kolor SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Burundi/Belgian

Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp

IG Handle: craig.shimirimana

IG Followers: 3.1k

SS25 Shows Walked: 11

Bai

Bai/Qasimi SS25 Credits: Qasimi SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: Metropolitan, Paris

IG Handle: ruien.bai

IG Followers: 412

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Opened: Qasimi S/S 25 Show

Douta Sidibe

Douta Sidibe/Van Noten SS25 Credits: Van Noten SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: French/Senegalese

Agency: THE.Ølz

IG Handle: douta_sidibe

IG Followers: 2.4k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Finn Collins

Finn Collins/John Richmond SS24 Credits: John Richmond SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: British

Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp

IG Handle: finnc23

IG Followers: 1.2k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Closed: John Richmond S/S 25 Show

Jum Kuochnin

Jum Kuochnin/Hermès SS25 Credits: Hermès SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Models 1

IG Handle: jumamachar

IG Followers: 13.3k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Lebo Malope

Lebo Malope/Wales Bonner SS24 Credits: Wales Bonner SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South African

Agency: Kult South Africa

IG Handle: lepo_malope2

IG Followers: 19k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Opened: Wales Bonner S/S 25 Show

Pascal Thulin

Pascal Thulin/Sean Suen SS25 Credits: Sean Suen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Swedish/South Korean

Agency: MIKAs, Stockholm

IG Handle: pascal_thulin

IG Followers: 400

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Opened: Sean Suen S/S 25 Men's Show

Vasko Luyckx

Vasko Luyckx/Dior Homme SS25 Credits: Dior Homme SS25 /©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Belgian

Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp

IG Handle: vasko.183

IG Followers: 2k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Xu Meen (aka Sumin Kim)

Xu Meen/Jordan Luca SS25 Credits: Jordan Luca SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Korean

Agency: IMG London

IG Handle: xumeen

IG Followers: 38k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Opened: Jordanluca S/S 25 Show

Zaram Obasi

Zaram Obasi/Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Nigerian

Agency: Elite

IG Handle: zaramobasi

IG Followers: 3k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9