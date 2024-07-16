 
  • Runway Models Who Walked The Most SS25 Menswear Shows

Runway Models Who Walked The Most SS25 Menswear Shows

By Jayne Mountford

Fashion

Dries Van Noten, John Richmond, Wales Bonner, Sean Suen Credits: Top Male Models SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Creative directors, stylists, hair and make-up artists, lighting directors and design directors: to coin a phrase, ‘it takes a village’ to stage a fashion show. When it comes to which models walk the runway, it’s the casting directors who make the crucial decisions. Although these decision-makers are not household names, they wield great power within the fashion industry. One of the biggest is Piergiorgio Del Moro, an Italian casting director based in New York and represented by DMCasting and Exposure NY. Among the SS25 menswear shows he cast were Sacai, Dries van Noten, Gucci and Fendi. His prowess at creating a diverse cast was clear. This time around, the top ten male models who walked the most shows included a diverse group of men from the four corners of the world.

Craig Shimirimana

Craig Shimirimana/Kolor SS25 Credits: Kolor SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Burundi/Belgian
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: craig.shimirimana
IG Followers: 3.1k
SS25 Shows Walked: 11

Bai

Bai/Qasimi SS25 Credits: Qasimi SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chinese
Agency: Metropolitan, Paris
IG Handle: ruien.bai
IG Followers: 412
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Qasimi S/S 25 Show

Douta Sidibe

Douta Sidibe/Van Noten SS25 Credits: Van Noten SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: French/Senegalese
Agency: THE.Ølz
IG Handle: douta_sidibe
IG Followers: 2.4k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Finn Collins

Finn Collins/John Richmond SS24 Credits: John Richmond SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: British
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: finnc23
IG Followers: 1.2k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Closed: John Richmond S/S 25 Show

Jum Kuochnin

Jum Kuochnin/Hermès SS25 Credits: Hermès SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese
Agency: Models 1
IG Handle: jumamachar
IG Followers: 13.3k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Lebo Malope

Lebo Malope/Wales Bonner SS24 Credits: Wales Bonner SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South African
Agency: Kult South Africa
IG Handle: lepo_malope2
IG Followers: 19k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Wales Bonner S/S 25 Show

Pascal Thulin

Pascal Thulin/Sean Suen SS25 Credits: Sean Suen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Swedish/South Korean
Agency: MIKAs, Stockholm
IG Handle: pascal_thulin
IG Followers: 400
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Sean Suen S/S 25 Men's Show

Vasko Luyckx

Vasko Luyckx/Dior Homme SS25 Credits: Dior Homme SS25 /©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Belgian
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: vasko.183
IG Followers: 2k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Xu Meen (aka Sumin Kim)

Xu Meen/Jordan Luca SS25 Credits: Jordan Luca SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Korean
Agency: IMG London
IG Handle: xumeen
IG Followers: 38k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Jordanluca S/S 25 Show

Zaram Obasi

Zaram Obasi/Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Nigerian
Agency: Elite
IG Handle: zaramobasi
IG Followers: 3k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9

