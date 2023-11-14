Runway to Retail: ACT No. 1 - the Italian cult brand

ACT No. 1 was founded in 2016

ACT N°1 was founded by Luca Lin and Galib Gassanoff in 2016. They drew on their multicultural backgrounds in order to blend Chinese imagery and Azerbaijani craftsmanship. Since September 2018 the brand has shown during Milan Fashion Week and in 2019 established its headquarters and design studio there also.

The spring/summer 2020 collection

Starting with the ss2020 collections, ACT No. 1 became known for its combination of tailoring with tulle embellishments, and its directional denim styling.

Look 65

ACT No.1/look 65 Credits: Act No.1/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black knit mini dress with layers of lilac-colored tulle ruffles,

Look 69

ACT No.1/ look 69 Credits: ACT No. 1/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pale blue shirt with layers of orange tulle ruffles.

Look 71

Act No. 1/ look 71 Credits: Act No. 1/Launchmetrics Spotlight

a black cropped jacket with cascading turquoise tulle ruffles.

Support from Maison Valentino

The label quickly gained a cult following that included celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncè, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora. As a result, in 2022, ACT No. 1 came to the attention of Maison Valentino which chose them as the emerging brand to support for the ss23 season. Valentino lent the young designers its Instagram platform in order to livestream their show and thus, introducing the brand to a whole new audience.

The spring/summer 2023 collection

Look 17

ACT No.1 ss23/ look 17 Credits: ACT No.1 ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

a black boned corset with pale blue tulle attached, stamped with the brand’s logo and sheer black opera-length gloves.

Look 36

ACT No.1 ss23/ look 36 Credits: ACT No.1 ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sheer pink jacket with layers of tulle over pink pants.

Look 60

ACT No.1 ss23/ look 60 Credits: ACT No.1 ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A cobalt blue gabardine pants suit with layers of ruffles in a matching color.

The spring/summer 2024 collection

At the start of 2023, the founders decided to part ways with Gassanoff leaving the partnership. Luca Lin designed the ss 24 collection alone. It was shown in Milan on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in an underground boxing gym. The focus shifted to include more denim looks.

Look 22

ACT No. 1 ss24/ look 22 Credits: ACT No. 1 ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A dark blue strapless corset over a medium blue one and baggy jeans in the same color and weight.

Look 29

ACT No. 1 ss24/ look 29 Credits: ACT No. 1 ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dark denim jeans with utility details and a matching corset under a green tulle jacket and a layered train.

Look 32

ACT No. 1 ss24/ look 32 Credits: ACT No. 1 ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long dark denim skirt and sheer black and denim jacket with maximal layers of black and white ruffles.

ACT No.1 Street style ss24

Attendees at the ss24 show wore ACT No.1 looks from various seasons.

Act No. 1 street style ss24 Credits: Act No. 1 street style ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Act No. 1 street style ss24 Credits: Act No. 1 street style ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Act No. 1 street style ss24 Credits: Act No. 1 street style ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Act No. 1 street style ss24 Credits: Act No. 1 street style ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The fw23 Retail Season

ACT No.1 is available online from Farfetch.com and actn1.com and from stores like Selfridges and Bergdorf Goodman.

Plisse Ruffles t-shirt/actn1.com Credits: Courtesy/ https://actn1.com

Plisse Ruffles t-shirt in cotton jersey and tulle ruffles.

Satin/tulle plisse midi skirt/actn1.com Credits: Courtesy/actn1.com/Satin/tulle plisse midi skirt

Satin/tulle plisse midi skirt.

Safety pin reconstructed jeans/actn1.com Credits: Courtesy/actn1.com/Safety pin reconstructed jeans

Safety pin reconstructed jeans.

Tulle patch jeans/actn1.com Credits: Tulle patch jeans/Courtesy/ https://actn1.com

Tulle panel cropped jeans.