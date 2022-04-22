Runway to retail: brightly colored pant suits

Ready-to-wear in 2022 has seen a revival of 'comme des garçon' (like the boys) style. Pant suits, shirts and even ties are trending on the runways and trickling down to the retail level. More and more, consumers are demanding trans-seasonal styles, which has led to the increasing popularity of the brightly colored pant suit to wear all year round.

A trans-seasonal trend

Image: Courtesy Alexander MacQueen SS22

Alexander MacQueen has shown a specific silhouette; a brightly colored broad shouldered blazer with matching straight legged pants in both the SS22 and FW22 seasons. For spring the suit was shown in hot pink and for fall, lime and kelly green.

Image: Courtesy Alexander MacQueen FW22

Image: Courtesy Alexander MacQueen FW22

The Resort 22 Collections

Image: Christopher John Roberts Resort 22/Catwalk Pictures

The resort 22 collections were full of bright suits. Christopher John Roberts showed a single breasted jacket and straight pants in both bright green and orange.

Image: DSquared2 Resort 22/Catwalk Pictures

At Dsquared2 there was a red suit with a single breasted jacket and cropped cuffed pants.

Image: Versace Resort 22/Catwalk Pictures

Versace showed three button jackets and matching pants in orange and lime green.

What’s available at retail in spring 2022

Image: Courtesy A.L.C

At A.L.C., a peachy pink viscose suit with single button blazer and slim pant.

Image: Courtesy Zara

Zara has an orange tuxedo collar jacket and flowy pants in viscose.

Image: Courtesy Wolf & Badger

At Wolf & Badger, a viscose and polyester blend lime suit with a sharp shouldered fitted blazer and high-waisted wide-leg pants.

Image: Courtesy Scotch & Soda

At Scotch & Soda, a 75% Viscose, 20% Linen, 5% Elastane suit in pink with a double breasted blazer and cropped pants.

As seen at Valentino, the collections for fw22 have confirmed that this trend will continue through next season.