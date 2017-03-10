Rupa releases Ranveer campaign

Rupa Frontline, the inner wear brand has launched its latest ad campaign starring Ranveer Singh. The campaign sets off with two commercials being aired simultaneously across TV and digital media. The first presents a gym sequence with Singh doing incredible stunts on a treadmill with ease. The second opens with a bunch of children trying to play football in the terrace. The actor executes some football tricks, which are the major attractions of the ad.

Rupa Frontline came into existence in 1985 and is known for the slogan Yeh Aaram Ka Mamla Hai. It was introduced as a men’s innerwear brand but then gradually evolved into a lifestyle brand with superlative products known for quality and price.

Rupa has over 18 brands and 8,000 stock keeping units. In the innerwear industry, the company is a leader, having a distribution network across India. It has a pan-India presence with a large distribution network consisting of four central warehouses, six EBOs, 20 branches, 1000 dealers and more than 1,18,000 retailers. It is also looking at enhancing availability through presence in e-commerce, multi-brand outlets and large format retail stores. The company is also looking at openinh Rupa EBOs through the franchise route across India and expand its retail footprint.