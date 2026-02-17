Sabato De Sarno funds new scholarships for fashion at IED Florence school

Fashion designer Sabato De Sarno has launched two new scholarships for students enrolled in the fashion design programme at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Florence campus, organisers confirmed. The awards will cover 50 percent of tuition for up to three years for two recipients who maintain strong academic performance.

De Sarno, known for his work as a creative director and designer, said the initiative is intended to expand access to fashion education and support emerging talent. Prospective candidates must submit a project showcasing their creative process, from concept to final form, by March 20 to be considered.

Benedetta Lenzi, director of IED Florence, described the scholarships as a meaningful investment in the academic community and a “significant signal for the entire fashion system,” noting that education plays a key role in strengthening creative industries.

The move comes as part of wider collaborations between De Sarno and IED — including recent research and performance projects involving interdisciplinary student groups — and underscores ongoing engagement between fashion practitioners and fashion education in Italy.