Sacai unveils two collaborations for the end of the year

Japanese luxury brand Sacai is unveiling two exclusive collaborations for the end of 2018. The first, for the Sacai men’s Spring and Summer and women’s Pre-Spring 2019 collections, is based on the idea of no season. Designer and founder Chitose Abe incorporated elements associated with autumn and winter into the spring and summer collection.

The designer teamed with renowned American wool brand Pendleton for this collaboration. Attracted to the aesthetic of northwestern America, the designer used graphic patterns that are often seen in wool, knitted cotton and velvet, and placed them on Sacai’ summer tweeds. The collection includes jackets, trousers, skirts, sweaters, socks, shoes and bags. It will be available at the end of December.

Additionally, Sacai collaborated with the famous Los Angeles tattoo artist, Dr. Woo. The artist stated, “Working with Sacai was a dream, because the trust was so real and it was an honor to work with such a legendary brand… you know just how the collaboration showcase your artistic work.” The items from the Sacai x Dr. Woo collaboration have been available for purchase since December 22.

Photos: courtesy of Sacai