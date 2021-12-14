Safilo Group announces launch of Imprint 3D technology

Eyewear company Safilo Group has announced the launch of its Imprint 3D technology.

The technology, which was created through Safilo’s proprietary brand, Smith, aims to eliminate the one size fits all approach to sports gear and address the variety of face shapes.

The Imprint 3D technology has already debuted a 3D printed snow goggle. As a result of the technology, the comfort of the goggle is increased, light leaks as a result of poor fit are eliminated, pressure points and hot spots are removed, and the goggles benefit from a wider field of view.

Called the I/O Mag Imprint 3D goggles, customers use Smith’s custom app to scan their faces, allowing a frame to be digitally generated, 3D printed and then assembled.

The individual features of each customer are taken into account with the creation of each goggle, making each frame a unique and personalised fit.

“Safilo’s 360 digital transformation continues. Within the last year, we have introduced multiple innovations in both the B2B and D2C areas. Today we are very satisfied to be the first on the market to have studied a concrete application of new technologies, with an innovative final product delivered to market that continues to evolve the sports experiences of our customers,” said CEO of Safilo Group, Angelo Trocchia.

The goggles are now available in North America through Smith.