Saint Laurent debuts haute jewellery collection

French luxury house Saint Laurent has launched its first fine jewellery collection, expanding its existing accessories and ready-to-wear lines. The collection includes cuffs, bangles, necklaces, and rings made from materials such as yellow and grey gold, and diamonds. The price range varies from 690 euros for a studded earring to 45,000 euros for a chunky 18k chain bracelet. The jewels are designed to be long-lasting and timeless, featuring distinctive motifs like Cassandre and Maillon.

Saint Laurent has been performing exceptionally well in recent quarters and is one of the top-performing brands in Kering's portfolio. The brand's sales recorded a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2023, increasing by 9 percent, compared to an anticipated increase of around 6 percent.

Saint Laurent is the latest addition to a growing list of luxury ready-to-wear brands entering the fine jewellery market, including Balmain, Gucci, and Prada.