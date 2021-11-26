Saks Fifth Avenue holiday campaign partners with the Obama Foundation

This year, Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday campaign will support the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance. The campaign kicked off with the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display and ten-story-tall theatrical light show at its New York flagship, featuring a special appearance by former First Lady of the United States and founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Michelle Obama, and a performance by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

“The holiday season is an important time for Saks to connect with our customers in a meaningful way through unique and memorable experiences,” said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks, in a statement. “This year, we are proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to champion the program’s mission to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. Our support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance is the perfect way to capture the joy of this time of year and we look forward to sharing this innovative, one-of-a-kind campaign with our customers across all Saks Fifth Avenue channels.”

The mission of the Girls Opportunity Alliance is to empower adolescent girls around the world through education, allowing them to achieve their full potential and transform their families, communities, and countries. Saks Fifth Avenue’s support includes a 1-million-dollar donation to the Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, a curated multi-vendor merchandise collection, holiday window displays at the Saks New York flagship, a Saks career shadowing opportunity for three young women from the Girls Opportunity Alliance community from Girls Inc., and a digital campaign featuring special content throughout the holiday season.

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls all over the world,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls to reach their full potential—and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades ahead. I’m excited to see the impact of this wonderful gift from Saks and how it can help support the work of the Girls Opportunity Alliance around the world.”

The multi-vendor merchandise collection, curated by Saks in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, features products across all categories including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, kids, home, and beauty items. Participating designers include Bond No. 9, Brandon Blackwood, Christopher John Rogers, Fear of God, Jason Wu, NEST New York, Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut, and Sergio Hudson. 100 percent of this collection’s net proceeds from online sales on saks.com and at participating Saks Fifth Avenue stores will be donated to The Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

The holiday window installation featuring the Girls Opportunity Alliance is located on 49th Street at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, on display now through the end of December. Throughout the season, Saks will highlight special holiday content featuring the merchandise collection and background on the Girls Opportunity Alliance across its digital channels.