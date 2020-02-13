Samsung debuts Thom Browne collaboration at NYFW

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip has made its debut at New York Fashion Week after getting a makeover by fashion designer Thom Browne.

The limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition phone combines a groundbreaking foldable smartphone design with the fashion brand’s bold, timeless styles and features distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colours, blue, white and red down the centre of the pebble grey exterior.

“Partnering with Samsung to create Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition was an incredible opportunity to reimagine how consumers express themselves through their smartphone,” said Thom Browne in a statement. “We designed Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition just like I do my collections—with proportion, individuality and aesthetic in mind—to create the perfect blend of art and technology.”

Samsung states that the limited edition colourway was designed for those “not afraid to make a statement—and who want their technology to be as iconic as their wardrobe” and marks the first smartphone of its kind to be encased in glass while still having a matte look that is soft to the touch and effortless to hold.

When unfolded, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition reveals even more design details inside, with iconic blinds, a reference to the mid-century office aesthetic at the centre of the Thom Browne world which appears onscreen every time the phone is turned on and off. In addition, app icons, labelled in classic text, create an elemental Thom Browne uniformity, and even sound cues relate back to the New York presentation, with a typewriter for the keyboard, an analogue ringtone, a shoe tap on a marble floor, all designed to create a unique soundtrack for the device. Custom Thom Browne wallpaper ties the entire experience together.

Thom Browne gives makeover to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip mobile

The aim of the collaboration is to give the Galaxy Z Flip a luxury, high style feel and will be packaged together with a Galaxy Watch Active2 with a grey leather strap and a Thom Browne custom watch face that can be personalised, as well as Galaxy Buds+ in matching grey for a cohesive and connected experience on the go, and a specially designed leather phone case infused with Thom Browne’s style.

Stephanie Choi, senior vice president and head of global marketing team of mobile communications business, Samsung Electronics, added: “Working with Thom gave us the opportunity to make this stylish device even more covetable, bringing together Samsung’s latest technology innovations with Thom’s signature aesthetic inspired by his suits —the precision tailoring, the intentional use of materials, the elevated style that is uniquely his own.

“Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is a marriage of our shared desire to delight people down to the finest details.”

Samsung and Thom Browne unveiled the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during ann exclusive New York Fashion Week presentation at Sotheby’s, ahead of its pre-launch on February 14, where it will be available for pre-orders in select markets on Samsung.com and Thombrowne.com, as well as at Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter. The official launch will be in March.

Product shots: courtesy of Samsung / Presentation images: by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics