Samuel Ross joins Whoop as global creative director of collaborative project

Samuel Ross, the founder of A-Cold-Wall, has joined Whoop as the global creative director of a multiyear collaborative project between the performance company and his design studio, SR_A.

Through ‘Project Terrain’, Ross will design a bespoke capsule collection of new apparel pieces and technical garments, which will land in limited edition drops throughout 2026 and into 2028.

As part of the new partnership, SR_A also joins Whoop as an investor, alongside Niall Horan and Cristiano Ronaldo. The brand will in-turn contribute to SR_A’s Black British Artist Grant and will host a selected recipient for an in-house design residency.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for Whoop, the brand said, as it continues to move beyond wearable technology into an apparel brand focused on merging personal health with performance fashion and cultural design.

For Ross, the partnership also reflects a transition into performance innovation. Since exiting A-Cold-Wall in 2024, the designer has embarked on a new journey into slow fashion under Samuel Ross_Atelier (SR_A), which has already struck up multiyear collaborations with Zara, LVMH and Nike.

In a statement, SR_A co-founder and CEO, Yi Ng, said the “landmark joint venture” with Whoop reflected a “mutual commitment to pushing boundaries”. Ng continued: “Partnering with Whoop enables us to elevate SR_A’s mission while creating products that connect with a global audience.”

Whoop’s chief creative officer, Johan Liden, added that Ross brought a “level of craft and provocation” that pushes the brand’s mission of delivering “meaningful impact” further. “His approach to materials, form, and function aligns perfectly with our ambition to create products that are both deeply technical and emotionally resonant,” he stated.