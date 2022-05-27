Samuel Ross unveils his first watch for Hublot

British fashion designer Samuel Ross, who has been a Hublot ambassador since 2020, after winning the first Hublot Design Prize in 2019, has unveiled his first wristwatch collaboration with the brand by reimaging its iconic Big Bang timepiece for its 40th anniversary.

The limited-edition Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross watch utilises Ross’ signature use of colour. With orange chosen to represent energy and optimism for the smooth rubber strap and accents on the crown and tourbillon bridge and lateral bumpers that protect the case, to contrast against the grey of the satin-finished case and bezel.

The watch also showcases Ross’ love of stark geometry and urban design, with an architectural honeycomb structure with titanium honeycomb mesh used on the sapphire dial, case, case back and strap.

Image: Hublot

Commenting on working with Ross, Ricardo Guadalupe, chief executive at Hublot, said in a statement: “The youngest artist we have ever worked, Samuel Ross’s 360-degree approach is unique and intelligent, incorporating the watch, packaging, communication, and visual identity. What is so special about this collaboration is the direct interaction between design and object, ideas, and form. Samuel has pushed our team to work with new and innovative materials and shapes. It’s a really dynamic and fulfilling partnership.”

Ross added: “Hublot personifies velocity, precision, and exploration. Pairing the unparalleled craft and expertise of Swiss watchmaking alongside a spirit of sharp, innovative thinking and design solutions, crystallised the cadence between Ricardo and I.

“Our goal is to create a universe that leverages the strengths of contemporary engineering, spatial design and digital. This is reflected in the focus on fine details, with striking, bold & unapologetic results. We see the future of luxury as a lateral experience, offering a multigenerational access point that enables luxury to engage global audiences.”

The Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross is limited to just 50 pieces and retails for 96,000 pounds / 116,000 US dollars / 115,000 euros.

Image: Hublot

Image: Hublot