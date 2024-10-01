Sanctuary Clothing signs licensing partnership with Li & Fung

Contemporary apparel brand Sanctuary Clothing is expanding its denim category after signing a licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based supply chain solutions partner Li & Fung Limited.

The licensing partnership will see Sanctuary launching a new line of women’s premium denim, which will be produced and distributed by Li & Fung.

The new premium denim collection will launch in-store in February 2025 at speciality retailers, department stores, and sanctuaryclothing.com. The line will also be available for wholesale distribution nationwide.

Customers can expect “a versatile assortment of perfect fits in great washes,” with pieces that honour Sanctuary’s modern lifestyle aesthetic and commitment to sustainability, utilising responsibly sourced cotton and recycled materials and innovative, eco-friendly washes that minimise water usage and chemical waste.

The collection will include long jeans in skinny, crop, straight, bootcut, slim wide, wide, and barrel cuts, alongside denim shorts offered in a range of short cuts and 5-inch and 6.25-inch inseams. In addition, it will feature A-line denim skirts, boyfriend jackets, and boxy-fit jackets. Washes will range from white, light, medium, dark, and black colourways.

Deb Polanco, co-founder and chief creative officer at Sanctuary, said in a statement: “We are passionate about continuing to deliver the perfect-fitting pant, building on our legacy as master pant makers and creators of the original 90s cult cargo.

“By harnessing Li & Fung’s expertise and global capabilities, we will respond to an ever-growing consumer demand for more great Sanctuary denim styles, while also remaining faithful to our brand’s DNA and mission. This spring, we cannot wait for our customers to shop the new denim collection and become obsessed with their new favourite jeans, shorts, or jacket.”

David Miller, executive vice president of supply chain solutions at Li & Fung, added: “At Li & Fung, we are experts at translating a brand’s most celebrated attributes into authentic collections with strong sell-through. We have built deep category expertise in denim through investing in category experts in design and product development, fabric innovation, wash, and laser treatments. We plan to fully leverage these capabilities to drive this business.

“We have long admired Sanctuary’s dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and sustainability, and we are thrilled to channel these attributes into our new collection of premium denim. These modern, timeless pants and tops will seamlessly complement Sanctuary’s comprehensive lifestyle collection, ensuring the perfect fit and style for all occasions.”