São Paulo Fashion Week canceled over Coronavirus

One more international event has been canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The next São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW), initially planned to happen between April 24 and 28 in Brazil's biggest city, has been called off.

“Considering the atypical landscape and looking to care for everyone’s health and wellbeing, the SPFW program and the international conference scheduled for April 27 will have to be rescheduled”, wrote MKTMIX, the company organizing the event, in a statement.

SPFW's following edition, scheduled for October 16-20, is set to go on as usual until further notice. The event will mark SPFW’s 25th anniversary.