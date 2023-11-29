Sao Paulo fw24 runway trends: latte dressing, technical fabrics and more
Sao Paulo Fashion Week is arguably the most important fashion event in Latin America. It has also become known as a prominent forum for diversity and sustainability. In recent seasons, curve models and ‘real’ people have increasingly been seen on the Sao Paulo runways and since 2020, designers have been required to show at least 50% of their collections on people of color There have also been major developments in the areas of fabric development and upcycling. Not to mention hiring local artisans to create materials and embellishments. The 56th edition of SPFW took place from Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to Sunday, November 12, 2023. The event featured a total of 38 presentations, including five premieres. Here are five trends that made an impact and offered a first glimpse of what is to come in runway fashion for fw24.
Latte Lovers
Brazilian designers embraced the current quiet luxury trend, using using latte colors of brown and tan in combination with coordinating tones, to replace black for a variety of stylish looks. c
Forca Studio: designers, Silvio De Marchi and Vivi Rivaben
Look 4: light brown faux suede full leg pants teamed to a purple vegan leather bodysuit with cut-outs and a black wrap-around belt.
Helosia Faria
Look 4: a light brown wrap skirt with a pieced-in shirt in plain blue and striped cotton, sheer socks and jelly sandals.
Ateliê Mão de Mãe: designers, Patrick Fortuna and Vini Santana
Look 5: a light brown knit ensemble including a bodysuit with fishnet sleeves, mini skater skirt, fishnet stockings and a crochet handbag.
Rocio Canvas: designer, Diego Malicheski
Look 5: a light brown cowl neck top and wrap skirt in a technical fabric under a stone-colored trench-coat and white slouchy boots.
Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio
Look 2: a light brown chiffon dress with a halter-necked diamond-shaped top attached to the low-rise tiered skirt with a ring.
Technical Advantage
Designers the world over, including those in Brazil, are becoming acutely aware of the need to research and use sustainable materials such as fiber from pet bottles. Add to this the fact that athleisure wear and athleticwear have reached new fashion heights of late, meaning that sporty looks in technical fabrics are a desirable combination.
Angela Brito
Look 23: a sleeveless pale green jacket with patch pockets and a shoestring leather belt over a long black skirt with a balloon hem.
Az Marias: designer, Cinthia Felix
Look 8: a silver hooded raincoat in a technical fabric, with grey pockets and black drawstrings with orange grommets.
Dendezeiro: designers, Hisan Silva and Pedro Batalha
Look 13: a polo shirt with a nude-colored pleather corset and short black sleeves over white deconstructed cargo pants with silver hardware. Accessories included an astroturf covered clutch bag.
Forca Studio: designers, Silvio De Marchi and Vivi Rivaben
Look 11: a cream-colored sleeveless moto jacket with silver hardware over matching skinny pants; both in a high-shine technical fabric.
Hist: designer, Giuliana Braide
Look 25: a sleeveless short zip-up top with a flap pocket and black sweat pants with blue and red placed prints depicting a semi-nude model.
Cream of the crop
A certain silhouette, that of a cropped top and a skirt, repeatedly showed up on the Sao Paulo runways, teemed with Brazilian flair. The looks were often created in partnership with local artisans, for example, Ronaldo Silvestre worked with crafts people from the Minas Gerais region.
Az Marias: designer, Cinthia Felix
Look 30: a tie-front red lace top with tiered sleeves in red, white and black lace with a matching layered floor-length skirt
Ateliê Mão de Mãe: designers, Patrick Fortuna and Vini Santana
Look 6: a dark green crochet bikini top with straw cups decorated with cowrie shells and matching bottoms under a dark green crochet skirt and stone-colored crochet sandals.
Renata Buzzo
Look 16: a pale pink cropped chiffon bustier embellished with shiny bands of ribbon and matching midi skirt and silver slides.
Ronaldo Silvestre
Look 1: a navy satin top with cut away shoulders and a placed floral print in turquoise, orange and pink over a turquoise zip-front midi skirt with a black print in the same fabric. The outfit was finished with oversized earrings and green and gold sandals.
Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio
Look 35: a cropped orange bustier and a full floor length skirt in blue and orange with a large conversation print of a village.
Luxe Living
Brazilian designers proved their expertise at tailoring, displaying elegant silhouettes in luxurious fabrics, in a range of colors, from neutral shades to vibrant hues
Apartamento 03: designer, Luiz CláudioLook 3: a cobalt blue satin tuxedo jacket with a spackled white ombre finish and matching pants with a sheer ribbed chiffon blouse and a long-fringed embellishment.
Lucas Leao
Look 21: a peach colored gabardine suit with a broad-shouldered jacket and matching full-legged pants accessorized with ballet slippers.
João Maraschin
Look 13: a cream-colored belted trench-coat over an orange dress with layers of long fringe and a matching clutch bag plus cream-colored sunglasses and point toe mules.
Weider Silvero
Look 20: a cobalt blue loose fit top and matching jacket over a cobalt blue and white lace skirt. Accessories included floral earrings, a blue bead choker, a blue bead bag with roses and blue slippers with silver studs.
Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio
Look 8: a waffle knit halter-neck cut-out top with fringed hem and matching pants.
In living color
Brazilian designers displayed a strong show of craftsmanship, with bohemian silhouettes rendered in a variety of knits, crochets and woven materials in mixes of bright colors.
David Lee
Look 12: a crochet blue dress with an orange shaggy knit design and a long denim underskirt with a wide stripe print. Accessories included a blue skull cap, cat-eye glasses and neon green backpack.
Led: designer, Clio Dias
Look 23: a multi-tiered long dress with a triangular front with silk fringes in pink, yellow, green and turquoise and black strappy sandals .
Lino Villaventura: designer, Cinthia Felix
Look 15: A top and skirt in seamed chiffon with sharp angles in a tie-dye of navy, orange, purple and pink. Aquamarine fingerless knit gloves, cobalt blue hose and black slip-on sneakers completed the look.
Ronaldo Silvestre
Look 2: a crochet orange tunic with an extra-long fringe, navy and turquoise print shorts and a matching jacket. Oversized jewelry and black and neon green sandals completed the look.
Weider Silvero
Look 6: a burnt orange fuzzy knit tunic with a floral stencil print in red and blue over an orange top and matching pants. Accessories included a bold black bead choker and red flats with silver studs.