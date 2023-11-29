Sao Paulo fw24 runway trends: latte dressing, technical fabrics and more

Sao Paulo Fashion Week is arguably the most important fashion event in Latin America. It has also become known as a prominent forum for diversity and sustainability. In recent seasons, curve models and ‘real’ people have increasingly been seen on the Sao Paulo runways and since 2020, designers have been required to show at least 50% of their collections on people of color There have also been major developments in the areas of fabric development and upcycling. Not to mention hiring local artisans to create materials and embellishments. The 56th edition of SPFW took place from Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to Sunday, November 12, 2023. The event featured a total of 38 presentations, including five premieres. Here are five trends that made an impact and offered a first glimpse of what is to come in runway fashion for fw24.

Latte Lovers

Brazilian designers embraced the current quiet luxury trend, using using latte colors of brown and tan in combination with coordinating tones, to replace black for a variety of stylish looks.

Forca Studio: designers, Silvio De Marchi and Vivi Rivaben

Forca Studio fw24/ look 4 Credits: Forca Studio fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: light brown faux suede full leg pants teamed to a purple vegan leather bodysuit with cut-outs and a black wrap-around belt.

Helosia Faria

HeloIsa Faria fw24/ look 4 Credits: HeloIsa Faria fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a light brown wrap skirt with a pieced-in shirt in plain blue and striped cotton, sheer socks and jelly sandals.

Ateliê Mão de Mãe: designers, Patrick Fortuna and Vini Santana

Mao De Mae fw24/ look 5 Credits: Mao De Mae fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a light brown knit ensemble including a bodysuit with fishnet sleeves, mini skater skirt, fishnet stockings and a crochet handbag.

Rocio Canvas: designer, Diego Malicheski

Rocio Canvas fw24/ look 5 Credits: Rocio Canvas fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a light brown cowl neck top and wrap skirt in a technical fabric under a stone-colored trench-coat and white slouchy boots.

Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio

Santa Resistencia fw24/ look 2 Credits: Santa Resistencia fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a light brown chiffon dress with a halter-necked diamond-shaped top attached to the low-rise tiered skirt with a ring.

Technical Advantage

Designers the world over, including those in Brazil, are becoming acutely aware of the need to research and use sustainable materials such as fiber from pet bottles. Add to this the fact that athleisure wear and athleticwear have reached new fashion heights of late, meaning that sporty looks in technical fabrics are a desirable combination.

Angela Brito

Angelo Brito fw24/ look 23 Credits: Angelo Brito fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a sleeveless pale green jacket with patch pockets and a shoestring leather belt over a long black skirt with a balloon hem.

Az Marias: designer, Cinthia Felix

Az Marias/ look 8 Credits: Az Marias/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a silver hooded raincoat in a technical fabric, with grey pockets and black drawstrings with orange grommets.

Dendezeiro: designers, Hisan Silva and Pedro Batalha

Dendezeiro fw24/ look 13 Credits: Dendezeiro fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a polo shirt with a nude-colored pleather corset and short black sleeves over white deconstructed cargo pants with silver hardware. Accessories included an astroturf covered clutch bag.

Forca Studio: designers, Silvio De Marchi and Vivi Rivaben

Forca Studio fw24/ look 11 Credits: Forca Studio fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a cream-colored sleeveless moto jacket with silver hardware over matching skinny pants; both in a high-shine technical fabric.

Hist: designer, Giuliana Braide

Hist fw24/ look 25 Credits: Hist fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25: a sleeveless short zip-up top with a flap pocket and black sweat pants with blue and red placed prints depicting a semi-nude model.

Cream of the crop

A certain silhouette, that of a cropped top and a skirt, repeatedly showed up on the Sao Paulo runways, teemed with Brazilian flair. The looks were often created in partnership with local artisans, for example, Ronaldo Silvestre worked with crafts people from the Minas Gerais region.

Az Marias: designer, Cinthia Felix

Az Marias fw24/ look 30 Credits: Az Marias fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: a tie-front red lace top with tiered sleeves in red, white and black lace with a matching layered floor-length skirt

Ateliê Mão de Mãe: designers, Patrick Fortuna and Vini Santana

Mao De Mae F24/ look 6 Credits: Mao De Mae F24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a dark green crochet bikini top with straw cups decorated with cowrie shells and matching bottoms under a dark green crochet skirt and stone-colored crochet sandals.

Renata Buzzo

Renata Buzzo fw24/ look 16 Credits: Renata Buzzo fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: a pale pink cropped chiffon bustier embellished with shiny bands of ribbon and matching midi skirt and silver slides.

Ronaldo Silvestre

Ronaldo Silvestre fw24/ look 1 Credits: Ronaldo Silvestre fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a navy satin top with cut away shoulders and a placed floral print in turquoise, orange and pink over a turquoise zip-front midi skirt with a black print in the same fabric. The outfit was finished with oversized earrings and green and gold sandals.

Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio

Santa Resistencia fw24/ look 35 Credits: Santa Resistencia fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: a cropped orange bustier and a full floor length skirt in blue and orange with a large conversation print of a village.

Luxe Living

Brazilian designers proved their expertise at tailoring, displaying elegant silhouettes in luxurious fabrics, in a range of colors, from neutral shades to vibrant hues

Apartamento 03: designer, Luiz Cláudio

Apartamento 03 fw24/ look 3 Credits: Apartamento 03 fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Lucas Leao

Lucas Leao fw24/ look 21 Credits: Lucas Leao fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a cobalt blue satin tuxedo jacket with a spackled white ombre finish and matching pants with a sheer ribbed chiffon blouse and a long-fringed embellishment.

Look 21: a peach colored gabardine suit with a broad-shouldered jacket and matching full-legged pants accessorized with ballet slippers.

João Maraschin

Maraschin fw24/ look 13 Credits: Maraschin fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a cream-colored belted trench-coat over an orange dress with layers of long fringe and a matching clutch bag plus cream-colored sunglasses and point toe mules.

Weider Silvero

Weider Silveiro fw24/ look 20 Credits: Weider Silveiro fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a cobalt blue loose fit top and matching jacket over a cobalt blue and white lace skirt. Accessories included floral earrings, a blue bead choker, a blue bead bag with roses and blue slippers with silver studs.

Santa Resistencia: designer, Mônica Sampaio

Look 8: a waffle knit halter-neck cut-out top with fringed hem and matching pants.

In living color

Brazilian designers displayed a strong show of craftsmanship, with bohemian silhouettes rendered in a variety of knits, crochets and woven materials in mixes of bright colors.

David Lee

David Lee fw24/ look 12 Credits: David Lee fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a crochet blue dress with an orange shaggy knit design and a long denim underskirt with a wide stripe print. Accessories included a blue skull cap, cat-eye glasses and neon green backpack.

Led: designer, Clio Dias

Led fw24/ look 23 Credits: Led fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a multi-tiered long dress with a triangular front with silk fringes in pink, yellow, green and turquoise and black strappy sandals .

Lino Villaventura: designer, Cinthia Felix

Lino Villaventura fw24/ look 15 Credits: Lino Villaventura fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: A top and skirt in seamed chiffon with sharp angles in a tie-dye of navy, orange, purple and pink. Aquamarine fingerless knit gloves, cobalt blue hose and black slip-on sneakers completed the look.

Ronaldo Silvestre

Ronaldo Silvestre fw24/ look 2 Credits: Ronaldo Silvestre fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a crochet orange tunic with an extra-long fringe, navy and turquoise print shorts and a matching jacket. Oversized jewelry and black and neon green sandals completed the look.

Weider Silvero

Weider Silveiro fw24/ look 6 Credits: Weider Silveiro fw24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a burnt orange fuzzy knit tunic with a floral stencil print in red and blue over an orange top and matching pants. Accessories included a bold black bead choker and red flats with silver studs.