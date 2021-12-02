Sapphire Textile Mills announces Good Earth collection

Sapphire Textile Mills has partnered with Good Earth Cotton to produce a collection of yarn and home interior fabrics.

With the global textile industry making up around 8 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits during its life cycle. The Sapphire collection aims to address the pressure on the global textile industry to reduce its environmental impact.

“This is an essential step for us to provide our customers with accurate and timely information backed by science and transparency,” said Sapphire Textiles board of directors member, Nabeel Abdullah.

Consisting of several greige, dyed and melange yarns, the Sapphire collection includes a variety of fabrics suitable for bed linens, interior decor, and garden and kitchen textiles.

The collection also uses FibreTrace, a traceability solution that employs both physical and digital tracing solutions. This allows for brands to share the carbon positive story of their cotton products, so that end consumers can understand its environmental benefits.