Sarabande Foundation artist launches phygital garments in Selfridges

An artist-in-residence at Lee Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation has unveiled a series of phygital garments that are available at Selfridges in London.

Martina Spetlova teamed up with US-based start-up Seamm to power the initiative, which will see a collection of her real-life jackets come to the virtual world.

Using Seamm’s QR code, each located on the tag of designer jackets available at the luxury department store, customers can access a digital twin of the item that can be worn in video games and metaverse worlds.

It comes as Seamm looks to bridge the gap between the two worlds, while also allowing brands to track consumer preferences and improve performances through a personalised approach.

Martina Spetlova's phygital jacket in the metaverse. Image: Seamm

The codes also enable customers to be certain they are purchasing authentic products.

In a release, Spetlova said: “I am already using technology in my work by embedding near-field communication (NFC) chips into my pieces to communicate my brand values and transparency in my supply chain, so tapping into the virtual world feels like a natural progression.

“It can improve customer experience, and customers need change. Traditionally, the fashion industry has created beautiful things and expected the consumer to follow them.

“Now, millennials have grown up in a world where technology is calibrated to their needs, so they expect their needs to be met by the brands they follow. Fashion brands are now more consumer-centric.”