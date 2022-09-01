Savage X Fenty launches loungewear offering

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has unveiled its first Lounge product assortment alongside a campaign featuring actresses Jordan Alexander and Dove Cameron.

The line, which will become available starting September 8, features a selection of joggers, hoodies, pocket tees, onesies, slips, tanks, shorts and leggings sets, each designed with the brand’s staple ‘Youniversal’ fit and style values.

“At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” said Rihanna, CEO and creative director of the popular label, speaking on the launch in a release.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur continued: “The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Set to launch online and through the brand’s retail outlets, the Savage Fenty Lounge Xssentials collection consists of soft fabrics and silhouettes designed with gusset detailing and raw hems, as well as styles that are an extension of already existing popular products, such as the Hooded Onesie.

Initially launched as a lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty has gained cult status among fans of Rihanna, largely driven by its mission of providing inclusive products and its annual, star-studded Amazon Prime runway show, which brings in significant viewership.