Saweetie to show PrettyLittleThing collection at NYFW

Hip Hop’s newest star Saweetie will debut her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, marking a first for the British e-tailer.

Described by PrettyLittleThing chief executive Umar Kamani as a “huge milestone” for the brand, the New York Fashion Week showcase on September 8 will debut Saweetie’s 59-piece collection with a special catwalk show with guest performances from the rapper, as well as Ashanti, who has previously collaborated with the brand, and Lil Kim.

“Following PLTs success on our celebrity collaborations so far this year, I am delighted to be working with Saweetie and Artistry Group chief executive, Max Gousse on her first collection for PrettyLittleThing and, showcasing at New York Fashion Week for our first ever show this season,” said Umar Kamani, chief executive at PrettyLittleThing in a statement. “Saweetie has been a huge part of our design process, creating a range for her target audience as well as allowing us as a brand to blend a mix of culture and music which has been a big focus for us this year.”

Kamani, added: “To bring PrettyLittleThing to New York Fashion Week is a huge milestone for us and once again allows us to bridge the perception of fast fashion brands into the world of high-end fashion and represent diversity and inclusivity. You can expect another spectacle at fashion week and we hope this will be the first of many seasons to come.”

PrettyLittleThing to make New York Fashion Week debut

Saweetie, known for her platinum hit ‘Icy Grl’, has designed a collection that is “bossed up” and “bougie” inspired by classic Hip-hop styles combined with the early noughties fashion, explained the brand.

Highlights that are expected to hit the catwalk includes party wear, flashy triangle bralettes in fiery prints, sports-luxe inspired miniskirts, in baby coloured hues of pink and blue and the ultimate throwback and revival of the bandana top and bleach hipster jeans.

The collection, which will be available in sizes 2 – 22, will also feature a sweet pink satin buster mini dress, sporty separates with matching slogan and hi-vis sets, which have been designed to be “reworked into sexier styles” and “killer” slinky heels.

Speaking about her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, Saweetie said: “I’m super excited about my collaboration with PLT! PLT is rich in taste and quality which is why our brands blended so well!

“The theme of the capsule is a boujie rich girl enjoying the finer things in life. I want to show the boys and girls that if you hustle hard your work will pay off. I want to thank PLT for believing in me and standing behind my Saweetie brand. I’m giving my fans a taste of the lavish lifestyle in different moods from a fly tomboy to a boujie girly girl. Whatever mood you’re in I got you!”

The PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show during New York Fashion Week will take place at the Plaza Hotel, on September 8, ahead of the official launch on PrettyLittleThing.com on September 9.

Image: PrettyLittleThing website