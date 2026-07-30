SCAD introduces residential graduate option for online students in Lacoste, France

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced a new residential graduate program at its campus in Lacoste, France, beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year. The program is available to eligible graduate students enrolled in SCADnow, the university's online learning platform.

The initiative allows participating students to complete a 12-month academic year while living and studying at SCAD's campus in the medieval village of Lacoste, located in France's Provence region. Students will continue their graduate studies through SCADnow while also having access to select in-person coursework offered at the Lacoste campus.

According to the university, eligible graduate students may enroll in on-ground courses during designated quarters in programs including luxury and brand management, graphic design, illustration, interior design, painting, photography, writing, and animation. Degree availability varies by discipline and includes Master of Arts (M.A.) and Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) programs.

SCAD said the residential option is designed to combine the flexibility of online graduate education with in-person learning and international study. The university also plans to offer participants cultural activities, professional engagement opportunities, and organized excursions throughout the Provence region as part of the academic experience.

SCAD's Lacoste campus occupies a collection of restored historic buildings in the village and has served as the university's international study location for undergraduate and graduate programs for several years.

The new offering expands SCADnow, which provides online graduate education across multiple disciplines. Under the new model, eligible students can begin their degrees online and transition to a residential experience in France while continuing their academic programs.

Applications for the residential graduate program are now open for eligible SCADnow graduate students seeking to participate during the 2026–2027 academic year.