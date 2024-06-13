Schoolboys, ravers and cowboys: the street style of the 106th Pitti Uomo

The menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo is considered one of the birthplaces of tailoring and one of the few remaining playgrounds where gentlemen and dandies alike can show off their finest double-breasted blazers, tailored suits and ties. And yet, the so-called "Pitti Peacock" - outlandishly dressed men in classic menswear with a twist that attracts the attention of the cameras - has given way to a far more personalised approach to dressing in the past seasons.

While tailoring still has the upper hand at the Fortezza da Basso, the home of the trade fair, the summer months and rising temperatures provide space for fashion experiments. FashionUnited has rounded up some of the street style trends that the gentlemen have chosen to brave the Florentine temperatures.

Shade with a statement

While many guests at Pitti Uomo chose headwear to keep their ears warm during winter, this time they opted for baseball caps to protect themselves from the bright sun.

Caps at Pitti Uomo Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Whether in a suit, worn with lots of jewellery and a casual shirt with the first buttons undone, or with slogans declaring that the guest is perhaps ‘tired’ or ‘not working’ at the trade fair, there were plenty of options.

Back to School

While in most places schoolchildren were preparing for their summer holidays, uniforms were in demand at Pitti Uomo.

Back to School in Florenz Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In keeping with schoolboy tradition, several guests wore knee-high socks and loafers, short shorts and either loose-fitting shirts or blazers. Many completed their outfit with a matching tie.

The cowboy is in the detail

For several seasons now, the cowboys have been storming the Florentine fortress as if it were the Wild West. This year, however, the devil - or rather the horseman - was largely in the detail.

A Cowboy and his horse at Pitti Uomo Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The guests most clearly paid tribute to the Wild West with cowboy hats, but boots - despite the heat -, chaps and lots of denim followed close behind.

Cowboy details at Pitti Uomo Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Workwear variants

Workwear has long since taken fashion by storm and is now also finding favour with the fashionable crowd at Pitti Uomo. For the summer, some men have swapped their elegant blazers for cargo gilets, proving just how versatile they can be.

Guests at Pitti Uomo Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Worn over polo shirts, short-sleeved T-shirts or shirts, either open or closed and combined with wide-cut jeans or chinos, the workwear waistcoat has impressively demonstrated its potential.

Rave Culture

Rave music is making a comeback this summer and seems to have conquered not only the cultural zeitgeist on social media, but also the wardrobes of some guests Pitti Uomo.

Rave-Fashion in Florence Credits: left – chillaxingroad/Pitti Immagine, centre and right – ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sunglasses, neon accents and camouflage form the cornerstones of the looks, while wide band T-shirts or even cropped, belly-free logo shirts round off the look. Tattoos are, of course, not a must for the perfect outfit, but in this case, they are the final icing on the cake.