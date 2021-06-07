Schuh owner Genesco bans use of alpaca fleece

The owner of footwear retailer Schuh has become the latest company to ban the use of alpaca fleece in its products following the publication of an exposé by animal rights group Peta into the treatment of animals at a farm in Peru.

Footwear and accessories retailer Genesco has agreed to ban the fibre from its portfolio of brands, which also includes Johnston Murphy, Journeys, and Little Burgundy, Peta announced in a release.

Genesco had previously banned the use of angora and mohair, but now joins the likes of Lands’ End, Williams Sonoma, Uniqlo, Esprit, Ann Taylor, Loft, and Marks Spencer to have also scrapped alpaca fleece.

Peta said around 50 brands worldwide have now banned alpaca fleece following its exposé.