Scoop announces line-up of new designers for SS20 show

Contemporary womenswear trade show Scoop, which will run from 21-23 July at the Saatchi Gallery in London, has announced its line-up of new faces for its SS20 edition.

The celebration, reinvention and reinterpretation of traditional and artisanal crafts will be an enduring trend for the SS20 show which will welcome a carefully curated list of new designers including Cecilie Copenhagen, Suncoo, A Kjærbede, Mhudi, M.A.B.E., Kleed Kimonos, and Maison Johanna Braitbart.

Founder and artistic director of Suncoo, Stella Tang, said in a statement: “The SS20 collection tells new stories. Each theme is related to a voyage of discovery. From the urban jungle to the romantic escape, the new wardrobe is an invitation to travel, to escape, to dream.”

Visitors to the upcoming edition of Scoop will also get to see The Sweet Harmony exhibition running at the Saatchi Gallery from 12 July - 14 September. The immersive exhibition celebrates the birth of dance music and the lasting impact of rave on today’s youth culture and will feature multimedia installations and artworks by some of the rave movement's most prolific and authentic visual commentators.

Scoop is renowned internationally for its exclusive presentation and expertly curated edit of fashion designers and labels from Britain and the rest of the world, and welcomes premium department stores including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, and Beymen.