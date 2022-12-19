Scotch & Soda and Bos Group announce new footwear licensing partnership

Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda have confirmed that licensing company Bos Group International will take over its footwear licensing line, starting with the wholesale distribution of the spring/summer 2023 collection.

In a statement, Scotch & Soda said that Bos Group International will be responsible for the design, production and distribution of its footwear collections for men, women and kids after signing a new worldwide footwear licensing partnership.

Starting this month, Bos Group International will execute the wholesale deliveries for Scotch & Soda’s spring/summer 2023 collections and will carry on the development and sell-in for its autumn/winter 2023 collections.

The licensing company will then be tasked with developing and distributing two Scotch & Soda’s footwear collections per year for the spring/summer and autumn/winter seasons.

Image: Scotch & Soda

Bos Group International, a family-owned business in Weert in the Netherlands, has been in the footwear business since 1982 and is taking over the Scotch & Soda footwear licensing operations following the termination of the trademark license agreement with HS Footwear GmbH (part of Osnabrück-based Hamm Group), the brand’s previous licensing partner.

Bos Group International to design, produce and distribute Scotch & Soda footwear

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive at Scotch & Soda, said in a statement: “We are happy to announce our license partnership with Bos Group International. With their extensive experience in footwear design, production and distribution, they will be a valuable partner in our strategy to strengthen our core markets, all while expanding in new promising regions of the world for the category.

“We are looking forward to developing a close collaboration with them, tailored to our brand’s values inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

Image: Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda launched its footwear line in 2018, and each season it offers an average of 15 styles for women, 10 for men, and 5 for kids, including its best-selling Plakka, Vivex and Celest sneakers. Prices range from 90 to 110 euros for the kid styles, and adults from 110 to 299 euros for a pair of leather boots.

Ruben Bos, director of Bos Group International, added: “As a Dutch based family company, we are proud to become a member of the Scotch & Soda family. Scotch & Soda is a fantastic brand and will support our national and international growth ambition. We are looking forward to making this a very successful and long-term partnership.”

The Scotch & Soda footwear collections are available in its stores and online, as well as in premium fashion and footwear accounts. Core markets for the category include the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Austria, with Australia and South Africa among the best-performing countries outside of Europe.