Sean Combs launches womenswear collaboration with Missguided

Sean ‘P.Diddy' Combs has unveiled Sean John’s debut womenswear collaboration with UK fast-fashion retailer, Missguided.

The 117-piece Sean John x Missguided collection, inspired by the history of the brand and its music heritage, includes everything from velour to nylon to sweat fabrics, explains the online retailer.

Launching on September 29, the streetwear collection features quilted tracksuits, bodysuits, sweatshirts, crop tops, puffer jackets, hoodies, bodycon minidresses, oversize T-shirts, and accessories like bucket hats.

Missguided founder and chief executive, Nitin Passi, said in a statement: "Real disruption that resonates with customers, isn't just about getting ranges and collaborations right, it's about being prepared to break new ground.

“With Sean John x Missguided, that's precisely what we've done - the first Sean John collaboration for women, built around how we know the MIssguided customers want to look. And this is more than a one-off - we'll be unveiling additional Sean John x Missguided ranges as our partnership builds.”

Classic styles have been updated in contemporary silhouettes with the signature pieces loved by Lil Kim, Rihanna and Paris Hilton reimagined for the next generation, explains Missguided. With the statement bandana print seen throughout the collection being a nod to Jennifer Lopez's iconic Sean John moment from the 2000s.

Commenting on the collaboration, Combs added: "This is an exciting partnership for Sean John, we feel like the time is right to bring a strong, style-driven collection to market for women. We couldn't think of a better partner than Missguided, because they get it.

“Over the years, women have supported the brand, worn our iconic velour tracksuits and have been asking for a collection, so here it is!”

To launch the collaboration, Missguided has named up-and-coming American rapper Bia as the face of the collection, as she embodies the collaboration’s “fearless, creative and trailblazing spirit”.

Sean John x Missguided drops on September 29 at missguided.co.uk in sizes XS to plus, with prices retailing from 12 - 80 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Missguided