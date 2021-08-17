Sekonda introduces Build Your Watch tool

British watch brand Sekonda has launched a new feature called ‘Build Your Watch’ to allow consumers to personalise their timepieces.

The move Sekonda states “puts the design process back into the consumer’s hands”.

The watch building tool is easy to use and in just three steps consumers can create their ideal watch virtual by choosing a case shape, a case size and dial colour, and then a strap material and colour, for 59.99 pounds.

Sekonda adds that there are nearly 10,000 combinations available in either a square or round dial and a leather, faux leather or mesh strap. The ‘Build Your Watch’ caters to both men and women with small, medium, and large sizes and the option of an additional strap for 10 pounds.

Paul Clarke, marketing director at Time Products, said in a statement: “Customisation is a growing consumer trend, especially so within the watch industry, so we have addressed this with the launch of our new Build Your Watch online tool. Sekonda’s core purpose is to provide high quality and value for money watches for every occasion, and this watch builder is the perfect embodiment; consumers can choose their case shape, size and colour as well as the dial colour and then buy multiple straps for their watch creating different looks for different occasions.

“There are just under 10,000 possible combinations so consumers are truly spoilt for choice. Everyone has unique styles and tastes, so this tool is for the fussiness we all have in us, whilst bringing fun and innovativeness to the Sekondabrand which helps us on our current journey of bringing personality back into the brand.”