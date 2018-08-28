Selena Gomez looks to inspire women’s empowerment with new Puma collaboration

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been one of Puma’s biggest celebrity ambassadors since taking on the role late last year.

Now the star has teamed with the brand for a new version of her DefyxSG sneaker. For Gomez, the footwear is meant to inspire her fans to feel confident.

"The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given," she tells Footwear News. "It’s much bigger than me and it’s much bigger than Puma, it’s about how you feel.”

The 26-year year old also hopes to promote strength and empowerment for women.

"The whole point of my line is for any woman who dresses up in athleticwear to feel strong and beautiful.”

Gomez has been making waves in the fashion industry in recent years. In 2017, she teamed with Chanel to launch a line of accessories and previously fronted Puma campaigns in March and July.

Her first shoe release under the brand, the Puma Phenom Lux, earned her and Puma the title of Corporate Visionary Partner at the 2018 Handbag Luncheon. The honor was given due to the brand and Gomez’s involvement with the Lupus Research Alliance - as a portion of sales from the items were reserved for the organization.

The DeftxSG sneakers hit retailers on September 18. Photo: Courtesy of the brand