Self-Portrait taps Bella Hadid as face of SS22 collection campaign

Sought-after model, Bella Hadid features in the newly revealed Self-Portrait campaign supporting the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection, with the aim of capturing the diverse sides of the wearer.

Working with British photographer Harley Weir, Self-Portrait’s creative director Han Chong looked to showcase the many facets of the ‘Self-Portrait woman’ visualised through Hadid. The model was transformed to manifest different versions of her character, with the campaign acting as a preview to the new collection.

Image: Self-Portrait, Harley Weir

“When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind - for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes and different ways of living their lives,” explained Chong, in a statement. “I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

Revealed during London Fashion Week, the campaign launch ran alongside the designer’s collection showing for the event. Presented in a digital format the line offered a relaxed translation of occasion wear, exhibiting abstract dresses, lace and knit combinations and ruched jersey details crafted an array of contemporary colours.

Image: Self-Portrait, Harley Weir

Alongside the form-fitting mini and midi dresses, the label displayed coordinating two pieces and deconstructed denim garments that brought differing silhouettes to the line. Season transitional knits also featured heavily throughout, with ribbed dresses, cardigans and trousers all incorporated using complex techniques.

Chong concluded: “This season I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors. I wanted to show a modern approach to occasion dressing - strong, feminine styles but in soft and relaxed silhouettes. This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman - one who is ready to face the world, be truly herself and have fun again.”

Image: Self-Portrait, Harley Weir

Han Chong and Harley Weir’s further collaboration on the brand’s additional SS22 campaign, also starring Hadid, is set to release in full in January 2022. The collection will also become available through the Self-Portrait website, global stores and select retailers.