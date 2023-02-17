Semi-finalists of LVMH Prize 2023 unveiled

The semi-finalists of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers 2023 have been unveiled, selected from over 2,400 applicants, a record of entries for the prestigious award.

A total of 22 brands have been shortlisted for the prize, descending from 15 countries, including from Brazil and Jamaica for the first time.

Those selected will present their collections at a showroom in Paris on March 2 and 3, which will also have a digital element to it, allowing for the general public to cast their votes from March 1 to 5.

These votes will be added to the expert jurys’ votes.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will receive 300,000 euros and a year-long mentorship by a team at the luxury conglomerate, while the Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner will be awarded with 150,000 euros and a year of mentoring.

Additionally, three students that graduated from fashion schools in 2022 will each receive 10,000 euros and will join the design studio of one of LVMH’s portfolio companies for one year. Students may apply until March 19.

In a release, the director and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, and the CEO and chair of Dior, Delphine Arnault, said: “The 22 semi-finalists are all driven by a very innovative vision and also show great creative maturity. Many of them place the culture and craftsmanship of their native country at the heart of their design approach.

“Eco-responsibility is also a major stake for them as they use innovative or recycled materials, and embrace a more local and ethical production system. The fluidity between menswear and womenswear is another key feature this year, since no fewer than nine designers create genderless collections.

“Values of inclusivity and diversity showcased in the selection also echo the turn taken by the fashion and luxury industries.”

Semi-finalists announced

AARON ESH: Aaron Esh, the UK

ANNE ISABELLA: Anne Isabella, France

BETTTER: Julie Pelipas, Ukraine

BLOKE: Faith Oluwajimi, Nigeria

BURC AKYOL: Burc Akyol, France

CHARLIE CONSTANTINOU: Charlie Constantinou, the UK

DIOTIMA: Rachel Scott, Jamaica

JOAO MARASCHIN: Joao Maraschin, Brazil

JOHANNA PARV: Johanna Parv, Estonia

JUNTAE KIM: Juntae Kim, South Korea

KARU RESEARCH: Kartik Kumra, India

KUSIKOHC: Giseok Cho, South Korea

LOUIS SHENGTAO CHEN: Louis Shengtao Chen, China

LUAR: Raul Lopez, the US

MAGLIANO: Luca Magliano, Italy

MARRKNULL: Wei Wang and Tian Shi, China

NAMESAKE: Michael, Richard and Steve Hsieh, Taiwan

PAOLINA RUSSO: Paolina Russo, Canada, and Lucile Guilmard, France

QUIRA: Veronica Leoni, Italy

SETCHU: Satoshi Kuwata, Japan

STINARAND: Stina Randestad, Sweden

WATARU TOMINAGA: Wataru Tominaga, Japan