Senior with style: Retirees take centre stage at Vienna Fashion week

Style is ageless, say a group of retirees who have just debuted their self-made collection at the Vienna Fashion Week. "It's time to really ditch (the idea) that grannies and grandpas sit around doing nothing," 63-year-old Brigitte Hrdlicka told AFP ahead of this week's show.

Hunched over her Singer sewing machine to make some last-minute adjustments, the retired hospital administrator said she was excited about seeing pieces that she had carefully crafted from second-hand materials showcased.

More than a year ago, she joined a sewing club for the city's pensioners run by Irina Reichel, who was determined to break into the notoriously closed world of fashion this year.

"Having these ten ladies take to the catwalk means taking a stand against age discrimination, but in favour of social inclusion," said Reichel, pointing to her "sparkling" proteges donning an elegant evening gown and even a wedding dress.

The fashion show on Tuesday afternoon was a big success, with the audience cheering on the senior models' catwalk show, which could hold a candle to the other fashion brands present.

Fashion Week manager Zigi Mueller-Matyas, who advocates fashion that includes everyone, said that many young models at this week's show were intrigued by the initiative, asking to sneak a peek at what their seniors were doing.

"I believe that the fashion industry is coming on board and getting involved," she added.

In the audience, Verena Heger said she saw herself in these models strutting down the catwalk, saying they were just "as beautiful" as the others because they were "radiating from within".

"Modernity is ageless," said Heger, who retired two years ago, before a septuagenarian sporting a transparent blouse and a black bra walked past to thunderous applause.(AFP)