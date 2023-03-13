Sephora and TikTok launch program to connect rising beauty brands and content creators

Beauty retailer Sephora, short-video platform TikTok and the Digitas agency just announced their collaboration, launching the Sephora x TikTok Incubator Program that connects industry-related creators with high-esteemed beauty brands from Sephora’s Accelerate program.

Young beauty brands get the opportunity to learn the how-tos of creator-based marketing through a series of training modules and collaborations with well-known influencers, such as Amy Chang, Rocio Lopez-Jimenez and Nyma Tang.

The idea is to build “a framework that celebrates diversity and intersectionality, ensuring that every brand can accelerate their growth and success on TikTok through inclusive and impactful storytelling", according to TikTok’s head of US agency partnerships, Soniya Monga.

A total of 12 brands will participate this year. These will be split up into four groups, the first taking part in the launch of the program, namely Topicals, Eadem and Hyper Skin.

Sephora’s Accelerate Program was introduced in 2016, with the intention to support and promote innovative, inspirational brand founders of the beauty scene. It consists of a six month syllabus, as well as mentorship, merchandising support, grants and investor connection. Once the course is completed, participants have the opportunity to offer their products at Sephora North America.