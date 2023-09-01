Sergio Hudson and Brandice Daniel among honourees at Best in Black Fashion Awards

Ahead of its upcoming event, Essence Communications has announced the individuals that will be honoured at its annual Best in Black Fashion Awards, set to take place during New York Fashion Week.

Hosted by TV personality Chasity Saunders on September 7, the ceremony will honour Black visionaries and innovators in the fashion industry.

Among those selected are Sergio Hudson, who is to be Designer of the Year; Brandice Daniel, who will receive Impact Award of the Year; Antoine Gregory, the Emerging Creative of the Year; and Stylist of the Year, Carlos Nazario.

Next to this, the firm will be bringing back its Essence Fashion House event, which this year will celebrate the concept of ‘The Garment’ – referring to a medium that allows individuals to express their personalities and cultural heritage.

The experience, which is to take place the following day on September 8, will be open to the public and will feature a programme of panels, sponsored activations, art experiences and a Black-owned designer retail market.

Topics to be covered during the day include ‘Hip Hop, “Haute” Sh*t, & Heritage’, ‘Navigating mental health and wellness behind the scenes in fashion’ and ‘What is sustainability in Black fashion’.

In a release, Caroline Wange, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, said of the concept: “The audacity of operating in personal purpose brings with it a vulnerability and obligation to operate courageously in surrender of self-preservation, with the fear of external intrusion, and intertwined with the intimacy of intuition.

“Therefore, those that choose the path of purpose in service of all of us, must be indignantly insulated, to deliver at their best.”