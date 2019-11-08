Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Sézane debuts first athleticwear collection
FASHION

Sézane debuts first athleticwear collection

Robyn Turk
|

Parisian women's ready-to-wear brand Sézane is delving into athletic and loungewear through a new, limited-edition capsule collection.

Titled "Education Philosophique et Sportif," or "EPS" for short, the capsule collection features 23 leisurewear pieces made from 100 percent recycled or eco-friendly materials such as organic GOTS certified cotton. Pieces include T-shirts, sweaters, sports bras and leggings. All pieces were made in the European Union.

Sézane debuts first athleticwear collection

"This collection is about pieces you can move and feel good in," brand founder Morgane Sézalory explained in a statement."Weekend yoga, a walk with friends that turns into a coffee, even a long flight. We wanted to design pieces that you can throw on without thinking and really live in."

EPS is designed with the same elegant, French-inspired aesthetic that is seen throughout all of Sézane’s collections.

The collection is currently available on Sézane’s e-commerce site for a limited time. Items range in price from 55 to 100 dollars.

Images courtesy of Sézane

Sézane athleticwear
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

Latest jobs

 

MOST READ