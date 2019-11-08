Sézane debuts first athleticwear collection

Parisian women's ready-to-wear brand Sézane is delving into athletic and loungewear through a new, limited-edition capsule collection.

Titled "Education Philosophique et Sportif," or "EPS" for short, the capsule collection features 23 leisurewear pieces made from 100 percent recycled or eco-friendly materials such as organic GOTS certified cotton. Pieces include T-shirts, sweaters, sports bras and leggings. All pieces were made in the European Union.

"This collection is about pieces you can move and feel good in," brand founder Morgane Sézalory explained in a statement."Weekend yoga, a walk with friends that turns into a coffee, even a long flight. We wanted to design pieces that you can throw on without thinking and really live in."

EPS is designed with the same elegant, French-inspired aesthetic that is seen throughout all of Sézane’s collections.

The collection is currently available on Sézane’s e-commerce site for a limited time. Items range in price from 55 to 100 dollars.

Images courtesy of Sézane