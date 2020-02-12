Shanghai Fashion Week AW2020 postponed

Shanghai Fashion Week will not be held in the Chinese metropolis from 26th March as planned. The reason is the spread of the coronavirus, as the organisers announced on Monday.

For the time being, the event has been postponed indefinitely. “Shanghai Fashion Week is an important brand within the fashion industry. We will actively look for appropriate dates and methods, and maintain close communication with our partners to promote the development of the fashion industry,” the fair said in a statement.

The worsening coronavirus situation, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far led to several cancellations of events in China. The Chinese authorities are currently reacting with extensive security measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. Events in China that have been cancelled so far include Chic Shanghai, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Yarn Expo, Ispo Beijing and the Kingpins in Hong Kong.