Shantanu and Nikhil are finale designers for upcoming LFW

Shantanu and Nikhil will be the finale disigners at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week, February 3 in Mumbai. The duo will showcase their latest collection which explores gender, power, and millennial Indian woman and how she has surpassed society’s strict gender binaries.

Unlike their previous grand finale shows, this time the duo will not only focus on grandeur but also on the understated qualities of design and beauty. The collection will feature a color palette of black, gold, and red to create a sense of power and glamour that the designers feel is embodied by India’s millennial women. Silhouettes will be dramatic with voluminous skirts, oversized capes, and mesh textiles. The gold theme will also be reflected in the collection’s accessories which will include tassels, embroidery, and medallions.

Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra founded their eponymous brand in 2000 and run both a ready-to-wear and couture line as well as the lines Shantanu and Nikhil Drape and Shantanu and Nikhil Co. The brand’s flagship store is in Delhi. Their experience is: honest innovation curated with expertise and minimalism is accepted worldwide. They believe couture is no longer merely a space for innovation in clothes; it is now a medium for experiences and storytelling.